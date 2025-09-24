Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,218.47 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,210.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $517.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

