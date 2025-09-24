Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.