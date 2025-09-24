AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4%

WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $816.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

