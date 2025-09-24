Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 585.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.7% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.94 and its 200-day moving average is $525.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $602.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

