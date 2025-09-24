Axis Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $598.20 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $602.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.30.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

