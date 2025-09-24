Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 814.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 86,264 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

PG opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.97.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

