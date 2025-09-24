Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Afbi LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $611.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $590.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

