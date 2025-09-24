EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
