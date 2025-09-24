Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

