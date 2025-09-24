iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

