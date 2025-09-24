Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

PLTR opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $433.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.52, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average of $131.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

