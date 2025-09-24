Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $13.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

