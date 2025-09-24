Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

