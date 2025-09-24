PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $98.66, with a volume of 1225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.78.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.47.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 73.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

