The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

