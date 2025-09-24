Mather Group LLC. Acquires 3,688 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $49,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

