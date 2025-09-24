The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $2,620,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

