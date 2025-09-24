Charter Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Amphenol accounts for about 0.6% of Charter Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $125.59 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $126.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

