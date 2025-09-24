CHB Investment Group LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.9% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

MSI opened at $470.07 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.04 and a 200-day moving average of $432.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $495.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.78.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

