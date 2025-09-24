iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Stock Performance
TSE:CMR opened at C$50.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.07. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.19.
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Company Profile
