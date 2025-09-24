iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.

TSE:CMR opened at C$50.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.07. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.19.

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize current income to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital and liquidity. To achieve its investment objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest in high-quality, short-term generally less than 90 days, investment grade debt securities, including treasury bills and promissory notes issued or guaranteed by Canadian governments or their agencies, bankers acceptances and commercial paper excluding asset-backed commercial paper issued by Canadian chartered banks, loan companies, trust companies and corporations.

