Norden Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $272.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

