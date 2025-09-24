BCS Wealth Management Decreases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

