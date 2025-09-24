Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.3% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $189.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.97. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The company has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

