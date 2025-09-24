Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

