Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 1,487 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,082,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,168,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,372,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IBIT opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

