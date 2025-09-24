Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $184.70 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $184,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $747.29 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $939.30. The company has a market cap of $707.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $736.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

