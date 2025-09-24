Carr Financial Group Corp Makes New $218,000 Investment in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $484.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $272.67 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.80, a P/E/G ratio of 115.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.21.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,973 shares of company stock worth $39,121,937. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

