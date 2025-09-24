GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 305.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,348,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.28.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

