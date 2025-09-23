Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $8.60 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.60 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $8.60 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.62.

Shares of YMAB opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

