AGF Management (AGFMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4180 per share and revenue of $143.7330 million for the quarter.

AGF Management Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

