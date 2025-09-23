SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

SWK Stock Performance

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. SWK has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. SWK had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 39.00%.The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SWK Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SWK by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SWK by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SWK by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 74,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SWK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of SWK by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.