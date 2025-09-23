SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
SWK Stock Performance
Shares of SWKH stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. SWK has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $176.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.
SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. SWK had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 39.00%.The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
