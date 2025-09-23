CoreWeave Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRWV)

CoreWeave’s (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 24th. CoreWeave had issued 37,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the end of CoreWeave’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,826,137 shares of company stock worth $1,965,482,165 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $49,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

