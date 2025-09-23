Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Unisys Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE UIS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Unisys has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 56.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

