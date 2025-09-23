Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on PFGC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $433,844.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,093.96. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $918,259.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,935.40. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,229,169 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $489,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $407,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,703 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,456,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,571,507 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $224,930,000 after acquiring an additional 465,807 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

