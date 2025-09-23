Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Septerna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $16.00 on Friday. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $713.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.51). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 12,053.03%.The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Septerna will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Septerna by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,396,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,100 shares during the period. TRV GP VI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TRV GP VI LLC now owns 4,211,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,203 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,776,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,174,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Septerna in the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

