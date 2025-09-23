PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

PainReform Stock Performance

Shares of PRFX stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.57. PainReform has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $16.63.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

