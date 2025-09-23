Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE WDS opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 616.0%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,388,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 648.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 332,125 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 1,199.9% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 273,158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

