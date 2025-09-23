Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of CHMI opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $91.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.81.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.8%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -115.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

