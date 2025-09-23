Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

