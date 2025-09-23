Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

NYSE SBSW opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Sibanye Gold has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 13.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 35.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

