Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $76,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

