Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 129,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 90,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 315,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

