Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 129,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 90,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 315,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.