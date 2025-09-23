Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 323 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.