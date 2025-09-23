Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

BIO stock opened at $283.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

