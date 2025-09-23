Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,190,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after acquiring an additional 249,195 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,793.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,390,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

