Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 145,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in TransAlta by 48,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in TransAlta by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.6%

TAC stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. TransAlta Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The firm had revenue of $451.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. Analysts expect that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -45.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

