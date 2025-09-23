Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Euan Abraham Sells 25,000 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,014.81. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Euan Abraham sold 8,433 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $104,400.54.

On Monday, September 8th, Euan Abraham sold 12,603 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $133,591.80.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Euan Abraham sold 2,130 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $22,663.20.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

SERV opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of -0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%.The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Singular Research raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

