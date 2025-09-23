Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) CEO Richard Barry Buys 190,633 Shares

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Barry acquired 190,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $427,017.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,836.80. This represents a 40.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Richard Barry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 19th, Richard Barry acquired 47,308 shares of Cassava Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $108,335.32.
Cassava Sciences Price Performance
Shares of SAVA stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
