Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) CEO Richard Barry Buys 190,633 Shares

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Free Report) CEO Richard Barry acquired 190,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $427,017.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,836.80. This represents a 40.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 19th, Richard Barry acquired 47,308 shares of Cassava Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $108,335.32.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

