Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 34.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NU by 20.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NU by 8.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 116,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NU by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.