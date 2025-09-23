Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.1%
Vail Resorts stock opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
