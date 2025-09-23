Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.1%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $143.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

